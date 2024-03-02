UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

UBS Group AG increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 69,036 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.31% of Greenbrier Companies worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after buying an additional 15,484 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $52.66.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

