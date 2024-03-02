UBS Group AG Sells 111,525 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 111,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.54% of CommScope worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 65.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.12. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

