UBS Group AG Sells 33,520 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,520 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Westlake by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Westlake by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $145.98.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

