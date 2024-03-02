UBS Group AG Sells 40,435 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,369,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $346.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.22. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $346.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

