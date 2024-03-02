UBS Group AG Sells 46,345 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Par Pacific worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PARR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,545,000 after purchasing an additional 488,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,416,000 after acquiring an additional 446,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,380,000 after acquiring an additional 462,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,466 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $35.95 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

