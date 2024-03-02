UBS Group AG Sells 53,605 Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 53,605 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.98% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0366 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.