UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 257.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 716.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 348,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 101.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after acquiring an additional 321,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 31.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,724,000 after acquiring an additional 179,323 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI opened at $115.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average is $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

