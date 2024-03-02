uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) COO Sells $61,173.85 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of QURE opened at $5.59 on Friday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $267.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QURE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

See Also

