Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,999 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.15% of Upwork worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Upwork by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Upwork by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Upwork by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of UPWK opened at $13.50 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 192.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

View Our Latest Report on Upwork

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,200 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.