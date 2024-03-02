US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Holdings Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $3,100,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1,398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 87,656 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 527,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 203,399 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,983 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58.

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

