VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stake Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

SMH opened at $220.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.43. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $116.39 and a 12-month high of $221.32.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

