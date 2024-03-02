Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

