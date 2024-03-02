Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.44

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.44 and last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 26211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.98.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.