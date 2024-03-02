Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.44

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.44 and last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 26211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.98.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
