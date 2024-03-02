Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.18

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.18 and last traded at $83.16, with a volume of 577285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.78.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

