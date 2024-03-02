Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $226.58

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $226.58 and last traded at $226.58, with a volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.54.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.91.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9149 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $155,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

