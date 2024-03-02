Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

