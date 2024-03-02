Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $183.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $183.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

