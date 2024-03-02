Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,529 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $108.55.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

