Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 722.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,058 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 31.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $828,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,566 shares of company stock worth $7,857,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.01. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. Research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

