Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 148.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vector Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 187.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VGR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

