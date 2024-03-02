Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,572,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Vertiv worth $58,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 157,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,880,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,985 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of VRT opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $71.14.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

