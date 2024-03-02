View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Short Interest Update

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the January 31st total of 205,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VIEW stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. View has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $6.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in View in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in View during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in View during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in View during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in View by 288.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 167,058 shares in the last quarter.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

