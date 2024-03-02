Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Vipshop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 345,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 8.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.38. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

