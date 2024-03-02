Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,373 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Vontier worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Vontier by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vontier by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vontier by 840.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 971,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after acquiring an additional 867,800 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Vontier by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,258,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,825,000 after acquiring an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

