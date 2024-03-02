Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

WBA opened at $21.49 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.52%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

