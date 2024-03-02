Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock Holdings Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,673 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on W shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.68.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,310 shares of company stock worth $3,328,616 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:W opened at $60.12 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

