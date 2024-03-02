Wedbush Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $12.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.68. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $244.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $245.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

