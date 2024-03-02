Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn $5.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.97. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS.
VRDN stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.10. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $33.31.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.
In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
