Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn $5.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.97. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

VRDN stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.10. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

