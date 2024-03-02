Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDFN. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.74.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,746 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Redfin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 369,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 109,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

