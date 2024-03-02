William R. Boyd Sells 50,000 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYDGet Free Report) VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,617,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,614,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.9 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.61. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

