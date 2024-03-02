William R. Boyd Sells 50,000 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,617,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,614,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.9 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.61. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

