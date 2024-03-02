Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

WSM opened at $236.68 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $237.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

