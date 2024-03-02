Winch Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Winch Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 8.2% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 70.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

