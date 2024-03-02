Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.21

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 16613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WF

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

Woori Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.4465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Woori Financial Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 36,432 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 105,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.