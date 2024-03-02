Worthing Jackman Sells 9,572 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:PWR opened at $240.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $242.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

