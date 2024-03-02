Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,718 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 5.9 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.98 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

