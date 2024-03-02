XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.71% of XPO worth $61,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 14.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,400,000 after purchasing an additional 147,868 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 138.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 13.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

XPO opened at $120.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

