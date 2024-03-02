Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Model N in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Model N’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of Model N stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,663.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,455 shares of company stock worth $1,629,894 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

