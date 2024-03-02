Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2024

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Model N in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Model N’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Model N

Model N Price Performance

Shares of Model N stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,663.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,455 shares of company stock worth $1,629,894 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.