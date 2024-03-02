Zacks Research Weighs in on Antero Resources Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 3.28. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 1,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 814,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 748,938 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 700,285 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 249,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $11,273,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

