1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $662.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

