11,602 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $87.19 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

