17,396 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NFG opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

