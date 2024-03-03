246,800 Shares in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 246,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of TMC the metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMC. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TMC the metals by 7,391.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 596,970 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TMC the metals by 174.1% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 796,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 506,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of TMC the metals by 9.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 5,910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of TMC opened at $1.36 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $415.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company.

TMC the metals Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

