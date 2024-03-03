2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWOU. Barrington Research lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.30 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.85. 2U has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

