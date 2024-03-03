42,606 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Omnicell as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Omnicell by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Omnicell by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OMCL. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Trading Up 0.5 %

Omnicell stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

