476,692 Shares in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 476,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Adverum Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $199.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.88. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

(Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

