4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $29.37 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.86.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $171,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $171,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $737,787.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,989,508 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 580.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

