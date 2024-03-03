5,234 Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADUS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

