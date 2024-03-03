62,674 Shares in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 12,965.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 449,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 249,667 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 659.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 80,272 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $852.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSM shares. TheStreet downgraded Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

