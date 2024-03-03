Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Up 53.6% in February

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the January 31st total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 497.7 days.

Aalberts Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $45.34 on Friday. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42.

Get Aalberts alerts:

Aalberts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. It operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.