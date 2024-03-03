Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $101.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -335.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,800,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,755,000 after buying an additional 545,137 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,811,000 after acquiring an additional 504,572 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,687 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 826.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 440,221 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

